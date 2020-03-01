M&T Bank Corp Has $292,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 42.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.14 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

