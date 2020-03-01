M&T Bank Corp Has $268,000 Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

