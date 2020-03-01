M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Boston Partners raised its stake in ING Groep by 422,760.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after buying an additional 19,518,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ING Groep by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in ING Groep by 15.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $9.49 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

