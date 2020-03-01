M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $7,616,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $5,957,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 53.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 112.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.