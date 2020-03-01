M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pluralsight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pluralsight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pluralsight by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Pluralsight by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,928 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $17.83 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

