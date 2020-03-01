M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 21.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

