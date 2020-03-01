M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 14,180 Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

NYSE MNRL opened at $15.95 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $809.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

