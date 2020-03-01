Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

