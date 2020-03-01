Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Monro worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Monro by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

