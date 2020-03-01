Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.60

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.89 ($0.58), with a volume of 205860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.89 ($0.58).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.20.

About Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

