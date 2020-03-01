Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $134.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRTX. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

