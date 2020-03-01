Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,409 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $403,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

