Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MA opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.22. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

