Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.