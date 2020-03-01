Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,192.96

Shares of Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,192.96 ($15.69) and last traded at GBX 1,203.05 ($15.83), with a volume of 60840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,203.05 ($15.83).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,423.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,344.10. The firm has a market cap of $607.56 million and a P/E ratio of -17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.88%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.