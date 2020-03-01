Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3,755.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYI. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $8.33 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

