Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,576 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

