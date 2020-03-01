Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after buying an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FCFS opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

