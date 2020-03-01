Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Agilysys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

