Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Innophos were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $31.99 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

