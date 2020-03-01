Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $63,625 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSV stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSV. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

