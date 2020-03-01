Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.