Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 1803428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.07.

Location Sciences Group Company Profile (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

