Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) dropped 9.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $93.60, approximately 1,380,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 386,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.36.

Specifically, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.