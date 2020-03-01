Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,585.35. Also, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVL. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

LEVL stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.