Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $135.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.16 million. Lannett reported sales of $172.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $542.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $545.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $587.31 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $618.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $8.70 on Friday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $350.96 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lannett by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

