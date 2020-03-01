Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.89 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.