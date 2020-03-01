Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, CEO John Franklin Fowler bought 38,461 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $115,383.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,800,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

