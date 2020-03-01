KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. Redfin has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,500 shares of company stock worth $3,865,200. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,351,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 111,583 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

