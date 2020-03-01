Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

