iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

