IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 8.1% Following Weak Earnings

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $22.43, 14,965,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 8,691,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IQIYI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 692,700 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in IQIYI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,479,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 410,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

