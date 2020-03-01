Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $1,763,340 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

