International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IGT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.