IMI’s (IMI) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised IMI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.31 ($15.13).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.23) on Friday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,069.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

