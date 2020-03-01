Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.66).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

