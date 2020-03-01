HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.79. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

