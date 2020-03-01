Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price was down 6.3% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.47, approximately 905,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 410,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $726.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

