Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.40

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 187789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.36).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

