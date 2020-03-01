Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Compass Point

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $10.84 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.