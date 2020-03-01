Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.00

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 1505293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.81).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.16.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.