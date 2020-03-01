Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

