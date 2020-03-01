Heico (NYSE:HEI) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

HEI opened at $107.85 on Friday. Heico has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heico will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Heico by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

