Head to Head Survey: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) & Orthofix Medical (OTCMKTS:OFIX)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United American Healthcare and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United American Healthcare and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.46 $13.81 million $1.47 24.04

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -6.19% 8.58% 5.86%

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats United American Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

