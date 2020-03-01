Head-To-Head Contrast: Revolve Group (RVLV) vs. Its Competitors

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Revolve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 246 916 2624 90 2.66

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million N/A 26.29 Revolve Group Competitors $15.99 billion $578.50 million 19.48

Revolve Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.94% -19.73% -7.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group rivals beat Revolve Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

