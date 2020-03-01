Head to Head Comparison: Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) vs. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:FMS)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 1 4 5 0 2.40

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus target price of $46.18, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 6.87% 10.32% 4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $19.58 billion 1.19 $1.34 billion $2.53 15.15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 3,928 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

