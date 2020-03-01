Head to Head Comparison: Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) versus Edison International (NASDAQ:EIX)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlantica Yield and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 1 2 0 2.67 Edison International 0 5 7 0 2.58

Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Atlantica Yield.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Edison International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 2.90 $41.60 million $0.61 47.39 Edison International $12.35 billion 1.95 -$302.00 million $4.70 14.30

Atlantica Yield has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edison International. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield 6.32% 3.76% 0.65% Edison International 10.89% 12.12% 2.72%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlantica Yield pays out 268.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Edison International has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edison International beats Atlantica Yield on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

