Head-To-Head Analysis: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus Rancher Energy (NYSE:TRXO)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GeoPark and Rancher Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.06%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Rancher Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $601.20 million 1.65 $72.42 million $1.46 11.41 Rancher Energy $1.18 million N/A -$4.25 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.3, meaning that its share price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Rancher Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 14.66% 67.17% 11.49% Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoPark beats Rancher Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Rancher Energy Company Profile

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

