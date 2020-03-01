Head-To-Head Analysis: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CBTX has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 29.37% 9.75% 1.49% Limestone Bancorp 18.95% 10.70% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 3.65 $50.52 million $2.02 12.35 Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.80 $10.52 million $1.44 11.11

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBTX and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

CBTX presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Summary

CBTX beats Limestone Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

