Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,692,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,592,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,873,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.